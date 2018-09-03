Mrs. Dorothy Dell King Holsomback, age 96, of the Rosemont Park Community, Rome, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Holsomback was born in Chickamauga, Georgia, on November 25, 1921, daughter of the late James Oakley King and the late Josephine Doran King. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wilton Holsomback, on January 12, 1979; by three sisters, Pauline King Jackson, Sybil King Kilgo, and Jimmie Jo King Knight; by a nephew, Granger King “Butch” Knight; and by a niece, Kelly Knight.
Mrs. Holsomback a member of the Lindale First Baptist Church, where she sang in the Adult Choir for over 61 years, was part of the Senior Adult Ministries and a longtime member of the W.M.U. program, holding all of their offices. She was a graduate of Cave Spring High School and the Carroll Lynn School of Business. For many years, she volunteered as a mentor for the Pepperell District Elementary Schools. She was retired from the Floyd County Schools, where she worked as the secretary at Pepperell High School for several years. After retirement, she continued her service to Pepperell High School by selling tickets at the football games. She was the first full-time secretary at Pepperell High School, following her sister, who only was there for a few months, and was hired by Mr. Russell Moulton, who was the superintendent and principal. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary, holding many offices.
Survivors include a sister-in-law who was like her daughter, Ann Holsomback Eckroat (Dale), Rome; “grandsons”, Peter Eckroat (Yeri), Rome, and Derrick Eckroat (Lindsay), Summerville; “great grandchildren,” Joseph, Jackson, Jansen, & Clara Eckroat; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Holsomback, Athens; nieces, Gail Parks (Bud), Sheila Knight Threatt (Fred), Jody Knight Hamrick (Micah), Kim Kilgo Carroll (Scott), and Robin Kilgo; a nephew, James Edward Jackson; several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Lindale First Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Whelchel officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Lindale First Baptist Church on Thursday, at 1:30pm and include: Active: Scott Carroll, Micah Hamrick, Michael Erwin Jr., John Cooper, Rex Puckett, and Danny Shedd. Honorary: The Senior Ladies Sunday School Class at Lindale First Baptist Church and the Monday Bingo Group at the Gilbreath Center.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rome Health & Rehab as well as Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd for their loving care.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.