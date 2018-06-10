Dorothy Chamlee Pilgrim, age 90, of Lyerly, Ga. and Cedar Bluff, Ala., passed away Friday evening, June 8, 2018.
Mrs. Pilgrim was born on March 22, 1928 in Rome, the daughter of the late Everett and Clara Jacobs Chamlee. She was married to W. Harrison Pilgrim on July 6, 1946 and was preceded in death by him on Feb. 16, 2002. Mrs. Pilgrim was also preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Barton and an infant brother, Nolan Chamlee.
Surviving Mrs. Pilgrim are three daughters, June Tucker and her husband Dennis, Lyerly; Jane Barton and her son Blake, Lindale and Sue Clement and her sons, Alex H. Clement and wife Annie and their son Aiden; Jordan S. Clement and wife Mandi and their sons Will and Logan Clement and Rexanna Santos, all of Rome.
Graveside and interment services for Mrs. Pilgrim will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ladell Jacobs officiating.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.