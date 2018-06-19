Mrs. Dorothy Ann Woolsey Jackson, age 91, of Rome, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Mrs. Jackson was born June 2, 1927, in Woolsey, Fayette County, Georgia, daughter of the late Charles Thomas and Annie Fendley Woolsey of Fayette County, Georgia. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Rome First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Jackson was a 1944 graduate of Fayette County High School and a graduate of North Georgia (Junior) College, Dahlonega, Georgia, in December of 1945. She majored in business subjects and after graduation worked as a steno/secretary in the Atlanta area.
On June 29, 1946 Dorothy Ann Woolsey was married to Calvin Reese Jackson in the Winship Chapel of the First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Several months later they moved to Rome and established Jackson Typewriter Company, a dealership for Royal Typewriters and later Victor Business Machines. Mrs. Jackson worked intermittently in the business as secretary/bookkeeper until the business was sold in 1988.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Marguerite Alrutz, of Kirkwood, Mo., and by two brothers, Thomas Woolsey, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Joseph Woolsey, of Marietta, Ga. Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Reese Jackson; three daughters, Jean (Neal) Brumbeloe, of LaGrange, Ellen (Joe) Clary, of Valdosta, Teresa (Bill) Roby, of Marietta; six grandchildren, Reesa (Brian) Woodman, of Marietta, Ben (Katie) Clary, of Albany, Jeffrey Brumbeloe, of Atlanta, William (Lin) Roby Jr., of Ball Ground, Kim (Tyler) Willett, of Valdosta, Edward (Meghan) Roby, of Douglassville; six great grandchildren, Mason and Gray Clary, Erin Roby, Lauren, Caleb, and Ava Grey Woodman.
A service for Mrs. Jackson will be held Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church, Rome, with the Rev. Matt DuVall and Dr. Floyd Roebuck officiating. The family will receive friends in the Chapel of First Baptist, Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow at the Woolsey Cemetery in Fayette County, Georgia at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Parkway NW, Suite 200, Kennesaw, Ga. 30144, or to the television ministry of Rome First Baptist Church, 100 East Fourth Ave., Rome, GA. 30161.
