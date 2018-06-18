Mrs. Dorothy Ann Jackson, age 91, of Rome, passed away at her residence Sunday, June 17, 2018.
A service will be heldThursday, June 21, 2018, at 11:00 a.m.in the chapel of First Baptist Church, Rome. The family will receive friends in the dining area of First Baptist onThursday from10:00 a.m.until the funeral hour. Interment will follow at Woolsey Cemetery in Fayette County, Georgia at3:00 p.m.
A complete obituary will appear inWednesday’spaper.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.