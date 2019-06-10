Mrs. Doris Jean Cantrell, age 85, of Rome, Ga., passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in a local hospital.
A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mrs. Cantrell was born February 28, 1934, a daughter of the late James Hugh White and Delia Blanche Davis White Evans. She was a graduate of Model High School and was associated with Sears Roebuck Company, retiring after over 20 years of service. Following retirement, she enjoyed helping with the family business, Doyal's Fishing Supplies, and working flea markets with her husband.
Mrs. Cantrell was an active, longtime member of Hill Crest Baptist Church, where she sang and at times directed the choir and volunteered in several other aspects.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on January 11, 2005, by her husband, Doyal F. Cantrell, whom she married November 25, 1952.
Mrs. Cantrell is survived by daughter, Dela Williams, of Rome; son, Mitchell Cantrell, of Rome; and daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Dr. Charlie Bryan, of Stem, N.C.; grandchildren, Chip (Minnie) Bryan, Russ Bryan, Jenna (William) Bryan Alderman, Deveney (Tommy) Holden, and Cassandra (Ben) Humphries; one brother, Jerre White, of Armuchee, Ga. Ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Cantrell will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Baptist Church with Dr. Charlie Bryan officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cantrell's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Wednesday by 1:30 p.m. and include Chip Bryan, Russ Bryan, William Alderman, Steve Williams, Ben Humphries, and David White. Tommy Holden will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Doris Jean Cantrell.