Ms. Doris J. Padgett, age 81, of Rome, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Padgett was born September 1, 1937, in Rome, Ga., daughter of the late Jud King "Erve" Willerson and Christine Courtney Willerson. In addition to her parents, Ms. Padgett was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Gene Willerson, in 2007.
Survivors include a sister, Ruth (Vennie) Ray, Centre, Ala.; two sons, Randy Baker and Ronnie Baker Sr., both of Rome; daughter, Renonda Olney, Centre, Ala.; four grandchildren, Ronnie Baker Jr., Trent Olney, Christine Olney, and Avery Haynes; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, cousins, and lifelong family friend, Alicia Mize.
Funeral services will be held Monday 2 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Amy Silvey and Chaplain Joel Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will gather Monday at Salmon Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Pallbearers include Ronnie Baker Jr., Trent Olney, Avery Haynes, John Willerson, and DaKota Willerson.