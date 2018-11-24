Doris Howell Todd, of 226 Maplecrest Lane, Rome, Georgia, passed on to her heavenly home on November 19, 2018.
Mrs. Todd was born in Bartow County, Ga., on January 25, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Todd; her parents, Mack D. and Lillie M. Howell; brother, Roy W. Howell; sister, Annette Holland; two nephews, Terry Howell and Clay Burch; sister-in-law, Helen Oglesby, and brother-in-law, Ralph Oglesby.
Survivors include Mrs. Todd's children; son, Randy (Amy) Land, of Rome, and daughter, Lori Wright, of Sun Valley, Idaho; grandsons, Connor, Andrew, Joshua, and William Land, of Rome, Nicolas Wright, of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Colby Wright, of Sun Valley, Idaho. Also surviving are brothers, Howard (Phyliss) Howell and Troy (Sheila) Howell; sister, Rachel (Melvin) Burch; and brother-in-law, Larry Holland. Other survivors include stepdaughter, Julia Todd Holliday (Leamon III), of Savannah, Ga.; stepsons, Junius Lee Todd (Liberty), of the Philippines, and John L. Todd (Eddy), of Rome, Ga.; stepgrandchildren, Elizabeth Holliday Gilpin (David), Sarah Holliday Soshnik (Brad), Julia Holliday Berry (Jim), Lea Holliday IV (Bonnie), and John Lucas Todd. Mrs. Todd also has numerous beloved nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren as survivors, as well as many dear and close friends through her personal and business affiliations throughout the country, and a chosen sister by friendship, Bobbie Lane, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Prior to her death, she was active in the J.L. Todd Auction Co. as Vice President, director, and co-owner. She served as President and Director of the National Auctioneers Auxiliary, a member of the Presidential Advisory Council, NAA, and was a Hall of Fame member of the NAA Auxiliary. Mrs. Todd was also involved in banking for 30 years and eventually worked at the National City Bank of Rome until 1980. She also served as trustee on the Floyd College Foundation Board, was director of the Floyd Health Care Foundation of Floyd Medical Center, director of the Downtown Merchants Association, treasurer and director of the United Way of Rome, Chairperson of the NABW (National Association of Bank Women), and president of the Women's Division of Georgia's Bankers Association.
She was a former Sunday School teacher at Pleasant Valley North Baptist and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Rome, which she truly loved, as she did her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mrs. Todd enjoyed playing piano and singing gospel hymns throughout her lifetime.
Services will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Rome, with the Rev. Dr. Joel Snider and the Rev. Matt DuVall officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the downstairs fellowship hall of the church. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to First Baptist Music Ministry, First Baptist Church Foundation, or the Davies Homeless Shelter.
