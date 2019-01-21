Doris Faye Williams Sides, age 63, of Rome, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, in a local hospital.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.