Doris Eileen Blaylock was born January 31, 1925, and went home to her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marian William Blaylock and Annie Mae Lumpkin Blaylock.
Eileen graduated from Duke University in 1947. She worked as a registered nurse in Charleston until 1961, when she moved back to Rome to work as the 3-11 Assistant Director of Nursing. In 1981 she retired to care for her parents.
She is survived by several cousins; her goddaughter; her co-worker and treasured friend, Delois Clay; her wonderful caregivers, Lillie Meadows, Brenda Posey, and Gussie Turrentine.
Special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, Floyd Medical Center, and Affinis Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Eileen in her last years.
Receiving of Friends will be Wednesday, July 17, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home.
Burial will be Thursday, July 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.