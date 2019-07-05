Mrs. Doris Culberson Hight, age 93, of Shannon, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Hight was born August 23, 1925, in Adairsville, a daughter of the late John Culberson and Lula Smith Culberson.
She was a member of Shannon First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hight loved baseball and basketball, especially the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks. Mrs. Hight was retried from Gayley-Lord after over 40 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fain Hight; brothers, Cliff Culberson, Carl Culberson, Howard Culberson, Esmond Culberson; sisters, Otha Sutton, Alma Woodring, Polly Ellerbee, Avie David, Aleen Witt, Lucile Littlefield, Eloise Moore, and Joyce Chastain.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Richard and Denise Nelson, Shannon; special friends, Vera Brock and Pat Irwin; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Alan Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include, Rickey Barrett, Jerry Littlefield, Bobby Barrett, Byron Littlefield, Michael Warnock, and Tom Moore.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jon Gaines, Larry Culberson, John Neal.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.