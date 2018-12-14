Mrs. Doris Christine Hardin Wright, age 82, of the Armuchee community, died Thursday, December 13, 2018, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Wright was born May 5, 1936, in Jamestown, Ala., daughter of the late William Lee Hardin and Maggie Susan Creekmore Hardin. Mrs. Wright was a member of Armuchee Church of God for over 35 years, taught the children's Sunday school class, and sang in the church choir. Until her retirement, Mrs. Wright had worked in the textile industry at Integrated Products Corp.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. Wright; a grandson, John Geoffrey Spann; brothers, Wallace Hardin and Earl Burnett; sisters, Margaret Baldwin, Clivia Dell Davenport, Faye Inez Ross, and Johnnie Mae Smith.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Sara Sally Spann (Gary) Rome; son and daughter-in-law, Danny Wright (Shannon) Rome; sister, Azzie Weathers; grandchildren, Sarah Merecia Thomas (Daniel), Corey Wright (Allison), Sgt. Dylan Wright (Katelyn); great-grandchildren, Sarah Amelia Thomas, Baylee Wright, and Dylan Slayde Wright.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Izell officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will gather at the Salmon Funeral Home Sunday where they will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service. At other hours the family may be contacted at their respective residences.
Pallbearers are ask to meet at Salmon Funeral Home Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and include Corey Wright, Dylan Wright, Jeff Ward, Daniel Thomas, Gary Ward, and Vincent Ward.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Armuchee Church of God in Mrs. Wright's name.
