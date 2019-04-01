Dorian Crawford "Hoss" Mobley Jr., age 52, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
He was born in Rome, Georgia, on April 24, 1966, a son of Dorian Mobley Sr. and Sue Thompson Mobley. He was a 1984 honor graduate of Cedartown High School and had worked for Tyson Bakery for 28 years.
He was a very active member of the Jackson Chapel Methodist Church, where he had been a member for many years.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Connor and Blanche Mobley, and maternal grandparents, Tommy and Mildred Thompson.
Dorian "Hoss" Mobley Jr. is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kathy Williams Mobley; his father and mother, Dorian Mobley Sr. & Sue T. Mobley; his children, Jessica & Cagney, Lukas & Charley, and Aaron & Christina; brother and sister-in-law, Tracy & Tracy Mobley; his grandchildren, Daylen, Tristin, and Zola Dyer, and father and mother-in-law, Cliff & Betty Williams. A number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
The funeral for Dorian "Hoss" Mobley Jr. will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from the Jackson Chapel Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Holt and the Rev. Jerome Dennis. Interment will follow in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery with his brother, Tracy Mobley, speaking. Mr. Mobley will lie in state at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Aaron Mobley, Dorian Mobley Sr., Tracy Mobley, Cagney Dyer, Marty Short, Bobby Austin, and Tommy Johnson. Daylen Dyer and Tristin Dyer will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The Mobley family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, we invite you to visit our website at liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Dorian Crawford "Hoss" Mobley Jr.