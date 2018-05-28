Donnie Ray Wadkins Sr., age 72, of Fort Payne, Ala., passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018. Mr. Wadkins was born on September 15, 1945 to the late Luke & Bonnie Parker Wadkins in Fort Payne. He served our country in the United States Navy and retired from Heil Environmental.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the White Hall Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
Mr. Wadkins is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Donnie Wadkins Jr. and Crystal; sister, Lottie Machen; grandchildren, Brettney White, Savannah White, and Makalah White; great grandchildren, Ashton Luke Tran and Conner Lee Sisson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Jean Wadkins; and brother-in-law, Johnny Machen.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.