Mrs. Donna Renee Weems, age 66, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Weems was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on May 31, 1952, daughter of Dewey Carter and the late JoAnn Loflin Carter. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Weems worked as a pharmacy tech at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital for a number of years.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Dale Weems; a daughter, Cher Walters, Rome; a son, Carter Weems, Savannah; her father, Dewey Carter, Lindale; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Glenn Studdard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of Keith and Mary Polifka Gilmore.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and include Nicholas Gilmore, Keith Gilmore, Clay Hyde, Todd Maxwell, David Jones, Chris Wiley, and Cody Lance.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.