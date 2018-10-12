Donna Luann Pittman, age 60, of Silver Creek, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018, in a local hospital.
Donna was born July 17, 1958, in Americus, Ga., a daughter of the late Harvey Pittman and Blanche Twilley Pittman. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wade Pittman.
Survivors include her sons, David Pittman and Tim (Kellie) Tidwell; grandchildren, Madison Pittman, Grave Pittman, Elizabeth Tidwell; brothers, Richard (Shirley) Pittman, Phillip (Gaynell) Pittman, Bruce (Karen) Pittman; aunts, Sandra Pittman and Beatrice (R.W.) Kerr; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165, has charge of arrangements.