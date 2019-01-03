Mrs. Donna Fay Ashley Lovitt, age 61, of Rome, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Holy Ground Church with the Rev. Buddy Floyd and the Rev. James Abercrombie officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Holy Ground Church beginning on Friday afternoon, January 4, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to be at the church on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and include the following gentlemen: Clay McCraw, Brian Abernathy, Bart Canada, Michael Lacey, Justin Lively, Alex Palmer, Bruce Lovitt, and Michael Mobbs.
A complete obituary can be found at www.goodshepherdfh.net.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.