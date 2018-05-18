Donald “Don” Thomas Eden, 81, passed peacefully on May 16, 2018 in Marietta, Georgia.
Don was born in the Eden Valley Community of Rome, Ga. on March 2, 1937, son of the late Thomas Earl Eden and the late Parilee King Eden. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Eden Reynolds and Billie Eden Whorton, and by a brother, Jimmy Eden. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the Cobb County Water System as Watershed Plant Operator. Don enjoyed spending time at his houseboat on Lake Allatoona, walking in nature, fishing with his grandson, eating chocolate, and reading the Bible. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind-hearted, generous, loving, and humorous person.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Eden Roberson, and her husband, Josh, Calif.; a grandson, Cohen Roberson, Calif.; a sister, Elder Scoggins, Rome; as well as nieces, nephews, and family friends.
The family would like to thank Hospice of WellStar Tranquility Kennesaw Mountain and Renee Garrett for the love and care you provided Don.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Don to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to your favorite children’s charity.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.