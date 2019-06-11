Mr. Donald Ray Wallace, age 74, of Rome, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Church of God of Prophecy, Huffaker Road, with the Rev. Mark Benning and the Rev. Ricky Mann officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post Five Honor Guard conducting military rites.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Mr. Wallace will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.