Donald Neil Wilson, age 76, longtime resident of Cedartown, Ga., passed away in Dallastown, Pa., on Sunday, June 9, 2019, after an extended illness.
Don was born on June 17, 1942, in Atlanta, Ga., the son of Dr. William H. and Mary Wilson.
Being the son of an Air Force officer turned dentist, Don and his family lived in various locations including Atlanta, Johnston Island Air Force Base in the Pacific, and Pompano Beach, Fla. He was an outdoorsman and fisherman in his younger years, and loved cars his whole life. He graduated high school at the Georgia Military Academy, and went on to Shorter College in Rome, Ga., for his Bachelor of Arts in History degree. He earned his J.D. law degree from Mercer University, Macon, in 1971, and thrilled his family by passing the bar exam on his first attempt. He was employed as an associate attorney in Rome and then in Cedartown until he started his own solo practice in 1975. In 1977 he joined his father-in-law as Vice President and General Manager at Pickett Chevrolet-Buick until the dealership was sold in 1982. He was then hired on as an Assistant District Attorney in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, at that time comprised of Douglas, Paulding, Haralson, and Polk Counties in Ga. He was a hardworking and serious prosecutor, and had many responsibilities with regard to law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office. In 2003 Don was appointed by Governor Sonny Perdue to the office of District Attorney for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit. He was reelected to this post until his retirement. He was an unassuming warrior and worked hard behind the scenes to achieve justice for his community and for the state of Georgia.
Don married Eulalie "Lea" Pickett Wilson in 1971 and they raised three children together in Cedartown. He was a loving father who had no difficulty with sharing the concepts of right and wrong, believing that a job done with a "bad attitude" was equivalent to disobedience. He was a consistent supporter of his children's activities and character development.
He had an avid interest in the history of Polk County, Cherokee and Civil War figures, and worked towards getting his pilot's license.
Don was also a supporter of his wife's various ministries, his community, and church, and enjoyed his family, grandchildren, and the law most of all.
One of his claims to fame was winning a Shriner's raffle one cold Friday football night and bringing home a miniature replica of a Tin Lizzie car, which was a wonderful source of entertainment for his kids and all the children in the neighborhood.
Before his recent move to Pennsylvania, Don was a ruling elder at Grace Presbyterian Church, and had been on the Administrative Board of the First United Methodist Church of Cedartown. The gospel was real to him and he was a steadfast Christian man, with prayer being some of his last words in this life. He served on the Board of Directors of the Ethel Harpst Children's Home and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Exchange Club. He was a member and director in the Cedartown Jaycees.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Mary Wilson, by his wife, Eulalie Converse Pickett Wilson, and by his beloved son, John Pickett Wilson. He is survived by his brother, William H. "Tony" (Donna) Wilson III; his daughters, Pauline Converse "Connie" Martin (Roger) Kay and Eulalie Louise "Weezie" Martin (David) Green, and his daughter-in-law, Lana Rochelle Haverfield Wilson. His devoted grandchildren are Erica Converse Kay (Justin) Schrading, Ross Cameron (Mandy) Kay, Asa Harris Kay, and Olivia "Liv" Converse Kay, of Pennsylvania; Eulalie "Leah" Foster Green, Frances Pauline "Polly" Green, Lillian June Green, and Michael David Green, of Alabama, and John Pickett "J.P." Wilson Jr., Sterling Lewis Wilson, and Donald Graham Wilson, of Utah.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church in Cedartown at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, with visitation at 9 a.m.
Condolences can be made to the family by visiting our website at www.liteseyfh.com and signing the online guestbook.
Lester Litesey Funeral Home has charge of services for Donald Neil Wilson.