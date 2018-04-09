Donald Johnson Cox went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born in Chattooga County, Ga. on August 23, 1931 and was raised in the Berryton Community. He was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Shamblin Cox, his sister, Sally Treadaway, and her husband, Claude. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served in the Pacific region during the Korean War. Don retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union #72 after a long and successful career as a pipefitter. He attended Garden Lakes Baptist Church for many years and developed many cherished friendships there.
Most of all, Don was an extremely devoted family man. He was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife, Patsy Cox, to whom he was married for more than 47 years. Don enjoyed hosting family and friend gatherings at his home where he prepared and shared many good meals. Don never met a stranger, and he believed no story should be left untold. He enjoyed talking to people and sharing his stories wherever he went. Don was a proud member of the Shorter Ave. Krystal Breakfast Club, where he would be found most mornings, sharing a story and a meal with his treasured friends.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Pasty Price Cox; daughters, Luanne Early and Michelle (David) Stewart; son, Todd (Michele) Penny; nephew, Bruce (Diane) Price; grandchildren, Amanda Early, Grace and Sam Stewart, Madelin Rose and A.J. Penny, and Jamie Horton; he was proud great-grandfather to Katie, Kenlan, Tyler, and Matthew; several special cousins and his beloved dog, Bilbo, who misses him greatly, also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018,at Garden Lakes Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Gentry and Dr. Dan Whitaker officiating. Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.on Thursday. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.until the service hour on Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Cir., Rome, Ga. 30165.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Cir., Rome, Ga. 30165,and to the Rome Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, Ga. 30161.
Pallbearers include A.J. Penny, Sam Stewart, Daniel Echols, David Stewart, Bruce Price, Scott Treadaway, Michael Price, Mark Avery, and Noel Carper.
Honorary pallbearers include Herman Brock, Bobby Compton, Bill Donvits, Sam Holsomback, and Jim Long.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post your tributes and view a DVD about the life of Don.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165,has charge of arrangements.