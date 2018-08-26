Mr. Donald Eugene “Doc” Ridley, age 85, of Rome, passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Ridley was born in Lindale, GA on July 25, 1933, son of the late Floyd Ridley and the late Frances Reed Ridley. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Emma Abernathy, Mary Frances Harris, and Cornelia Ann Meeks. Mr. Ridley was a veteran of the United States Navy serving aboard the U. S. S. Helena during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with V. T. I. of Georgia here in Rome. Mr. Ridley was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome.
Survivors include three sisters, Sara Elizabeth Horsley, Melinda Wynette Gaddis, and Joan Kay Harwell, all of Rome; a brother, Harold Floyd Ridley, Sr., Locust Grove; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. Interment services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the service hour.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.