Donald Eugene Brooks, 70, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
Donald Brooks was born on May 13, 1948 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late George T. Brooks and Clarice E. Brooks. He graduated in 1966 from Coosa High School in Rome, Ga.
Donald served in the United States Air Force and became a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. After the war, he spent many years working at Sherwin-Williams and retired as a co-owner of Wellston Decorating. He enjoyed being a member at Unity Baptist Church and spending time with his family. His favorite pastimes were playing golf and watching his favorite sports team, the Tennessee Volunteers.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, George W. Brooks.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Ann W. Brooks; his children, Kenneth Brooks (Theresa), and Jennifer Erpelding (David); grandchildren, Jennifer Peacock (Rob), Laureleigh Brooks, Jordan Brooks, and Wesley Linch; and great grandchildren; Noah Allen, Carson Peacock, and Ansley Peacock.
Visitation will be Friday, October 19, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Unity Baptist Church. Afterwards, Donald Eugene Brooks will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery with military honors.
The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be given in memory of Donald Eugene Brooks to Unity Baptist Church Men's Ministry. Mailing address: 479 GA-96, Bonaire, Ga., 31005.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Donald Eugene Brooks' arrangements.