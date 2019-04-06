Donald "Don, Donnie" E. Mull, age 86, of Rome, passed away on March 28, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born in Lindale, Ga., son of the late Elmer Clyde Mull and the late Birdie Lee Reed Mull, both of Lindale and later, Silver Creek.
He graduated from Rome High School and also attended Pepperell School in Lindale. He then served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean conflict. He received his B.S. Degree in Education with a major in Industrial Arts from the University of Georgia, and later completed his Master's in Counseling at the University of Georgia.
After college, he moved to Lexington, Ky., and worked at the V.A. Hospital for four years as a manual arts therapist. He also got his real estate license along with his broker's license while there and built houses on the side. He returned to Rome, Ga., when the opportunity arose and worked for the State of Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation.
Don was a standout in baseball and basketball in high school and later became an avid golfer. However, his passion was tennis. He was active and accomplished for years in that sport. He and his son, Keith, were ranked No. 1 in the state in father-son doubles, and he and both sons, Keith and Mark, were ranked several times in the state throughout the years.
He is survived by two sons, Keith Mull (Darci), Naples, Fla., and Mark Mull (Angie), Rome; grandson, Luke Mull, Rome; sister, Sandra Harris (Kenneth), Rome; nieces, Marci Harris Dunn and Kendra Harris, both of Rome; also, the mother of his children and friend, Helen Autry Mull Oldham, Rome.
It was Don's wish to be cremated and no formal service will be held. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living of Rome and Coosa Valley Home Health.
Share your memories of Don and family at hendersonandsons.com
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.