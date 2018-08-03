Donald Burle Nixon, age 60, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Nixon was born in Summerville, Georgia on December 8, 1957, son of Gordon Burle Nixon and the late Ruby Nell Gentry Salyers. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Ray Nixon. Mr. Nixon worked for a number of years as a truck driver and was a member of the Desoto Park Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Keith Nixon, to whom he was married on May 9, 2009; children, Misty Dawn Nixon, Rome, Donald Burle Nixon Jr. (Teri Beth) Adairsville, Wesley Adam Keith, MacKenzie Reneé Keith, Noah Jacob Nixon, and John Dallas Ivey, all of Rome; grandchildren, Destiny, Dakota, and Jasmine Pilcher, Dallas Lee Ivey and Karli Grace Nixon; his father, Gordon Burle Nixon, Rome; two brothers, Gordon Daniel Nixon, Rome, and Bobby Brock, Rome; two sisters, Sandra Nell Kelly (Franklin Eugene), Rome, and Mandi Castrejon, Coosa; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Following the service, Mr. Nixon will be cremated according to his wishes.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.