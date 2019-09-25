Mark Noel Dodd, age 67, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Mark was born November 16, 1951 to Dorothy Frances and James Melvin Dodd. Mark is survived by: Brother, James Melvin Dodd, Jr.; Sisters, Christine Lewis Dodd Puckett and Barbara Lacy Dodd Broome; Step-Brothers, Robert Edward Floyd and Jon Floyd; Step-Sister, Patricia Floyd Schell. Mark was preceded in death by: Father, James Melvin Dodd, Sr.; Mother, Dorothy Camp Dodd Floyd; Step-Father, Jackson Metzgar Floyd; Step-Brother, Gregory Alan Floyd. A graveside service for Mark will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, Ga 30310. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's memory may be made to either The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, Ga 30309 or Roeph Sholom Synagogue, 105 E. Fourth Ave. Rome, GA 30161. Online condolences may be made at www.Daniels-FuneralHome.com for the Dodd family.