Mrs. Dixie Mae Sullins, age 85, of Lindale, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Sullins was born in Harpersville, Ala. on October 20, 1932, daughter of the late Otis and Claddie Denty. She was also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Buddy Hanson; by her late husband, Robert Sullins; and by three brothers, Waymen, Larry, and Wilburn "Curley" Denty. She retired from Galey & Lord, following many years at the Shannon Mill. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Sullins loved flowers, loved to cook, and spend time with her family sitting on the front porch.
Survivors include four children, Bobby Hanson, Plant City, Fla.; Shirley Gibson, and her husband, Danny, Kingston; Wayne Hanson, Rome; and Diane Otting, and her husband, Tim, Lindale; 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Byers and the Rev. Kenneth Crowe officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include Keith Gibson, Lee Otting, Brandon Otting, Jordan Brooks, Hayden Brooks, Taylor Wheat, Logan Wheat, and Tyler Otting.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.