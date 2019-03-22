Mr. Dicky Stewart, age 68, of Rome, passed away on March 20, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Mr. Stewart was born in Winnfield, La., on July 18, 1950, the son of the late Floyd Calvin Stewart and Margaret Bryant Stewart. He loved the outdoors and deer hunting. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, La.
Dicky is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Anne Stewart; his sons, Richard Clint Stewart, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., Rodney Shane Stewart, of Kingwood, Texas, and Bryant Logan Stewart, of Rome; his daughter, Emily Caitlyn Stewart, of Rome; his granddaughter, Alexandra Stewart; his brothers, Jimmy Earle Stewart, of Hawthorne, Calif., Floyd Stewart, of Jonesboro, La., Tommy Ray Stewart, of Rome, and Larry Stewart, of Jonesboro, La.; and his sister, Cathy Stewart of Benton, La.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.