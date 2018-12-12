Mrs. Dianne M. Cumming, 75, of Cartersville, Ga., passed away Monday, December 10, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Dianne was born December 16, 1942 in Augusta, Ga., to the late Mr. Dudley B. Magruder and Mrs. Evelyn Bates Magruder. Dianne was a loving wife, devoted mother, and loyal friend. She lived her life to the fullest, enjoying traveling, her animals, and most of all, her family. Dianne was a talented needle worker. She also enjoyed dancing with her Boot Scooters, was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and competed in dog agility and obedience events. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mrs. Cumming is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cumming, and her parents. Survivors include her son, John Freeman (Trey) Cumming III, and his wife, Katie, Rome; her daughter, Bates Cumming Laye, and her husband, Scott, Cartersville; four grandchildren, John Freeman Cumming IV, Toledo, Mary Kate Cumming, Columbus, Carson Laye, Rome, and Wyndham Laye, Albany; her brothers; Bruce (Susan) and Tiff (Becky) Magruder; and niece, Kathrine Johns. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted in the Owen Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, December 16, 2018, at three in the afternoon with the Rev. Kenny Jacobs officiating. The family will receive friends at Owen Funeral Home on Sunday, December 16, 2018, from one o'clock in the afternoon until the service hour. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, Ga., has charge of the arrangements.