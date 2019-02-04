Diane Stanley Brock Swinford, age 73, of Rome, Ga., passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Floyd Medical Center following a brief illness.
Mrs. Swinford was born August 31, 1945, in Curryville, Ga., the daughter of the late Ervin and Inez Stanley. Diane graduated from Coosa High School in 1963. Diane was retired from Wal-Mart and was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Brock, and second husband, Max Swinford. Two brothers, Larry Stanley and Greg Stanley, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two sons, Randy Brock, and wife, Loretta, and Wes Brock, and wife, Jeannine; three grandchildren, Jessica Dowdy (husband, Gary) Gavin Brock, and Emma Brock; great granddaughter, Shelby Diane Dowdy; sisters, Carolyn Young and Debbie Galloway, also survive, as do several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating with entombment in the Oaknoll Mausoleum. Mrs. Swinford will lie in state at Pleasant Valley North and the family will receive friends from 12:30 until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Gary Dowdy, special friend, Dakota Boggs, Lindsay Watson, and Kyle Young.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to Mrs. Swinford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mrs. Swimford arrangements.