Diana Dumas, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018.
Born Diana Margaret Hutchins on January 14, 1943, in Rome, she was the daughter of the late Robert "Bob" and Virginia Mungall Hutchins. A graduate of Shorter College, she was a talented and dedicated teacher for nearly 30 years at Johnson Elementary and Model Middle Schools. Following retirement, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, rescuing animals, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Michael Dumas. Survivors include son, Jeff Shropshire (Melissa), of Dallas, GA; daughter, Sabrina Cheves (Robbie), of Blowing Rock, N.C.; stepdaughter, Tara Dumas, of England; stepson, Michael Dumas (Samantha), of Adrien, Mo.; stepdaughter, Noreen Hullander (Chad), of Cartersville, Ga.; grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, and Elizabeth Shropshire, Maggie and Sam Cheves, Oscar Dumas, Katelyn, Carter, Haley and Audrey Dumas, Bailey Bolton, Maddi Moore, Rife and Scout Hullander; and by a cousin, Stuart Heath (Wayne), of Beaufort, S.C. She is also survived by many beloved pets.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018, 2 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Rome Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad St., Rome, Ga., 30161.