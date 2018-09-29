Derek Cody Parker, age 31, of Kennesaw, passed away on Friday, September 28, 2018, at his residence.
Cody was born in Rome, Georgia, on April 13, 1987, son of Tammy Renae Parker. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Parker. Cody was an avid video gamer and was a self-taught musician.
Survivors include his mother, Tammy Parker (Michael Gallman), Calhoun; his girlfriend, Stephanie Rosario, Kennesaw; a sister, Kayla Adams, Centre, Ala.; a brother, Jordan Parker, Rome; his grandfather, Dale Parker, Armuchee; aunt, Tina Huckaby; cousins, Savannah Shinn and Macon Huckaby; other relatives and friends.
In accordance with his wishes, Cody will be cremated. The family may be contacted at Tammy's residence, 361 Lovebridge Road, Calhoun, or at Stephanie's parents' residence, 138 Hartwood Drive, Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Navigators, 255 W. Fifth St., #300, Rome, Ga., 30165, or www.cancernavigatorsga.org.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.