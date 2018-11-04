Dep. Chief Lonzo Grover Roberson, age 68, of Buchanan, GA, Felton Community, passed away Friday afternoon, November 2, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens in Cedartown will full honors rendered by the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard and the Rome Police Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 11am until the service hour.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Monday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
