Dennis C. Freeman, 71, of Rome, Ga., passed away on September 22, 2018. Mr. Freeman was born in Rome, Georgia, on March 25, 1947. He is survived by his wife, Diana Freeman; stepsons, William Goss (Gloria), James Goss (Lek); granddaughter, Erica Ballinger (Nick); grandson, Ryan Goss; great granddaughter, Ava Ballinger; brother, Neal Freeman (Lynda); special niece, Jennifer Wilson (Mike), and their son, Michael Wilson (Jeanna); niece, Christina Wilder (Marc); and sisters-in-law, Dorris J. Freeman and Dorris Smith.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred O. Jarrell; sister, Beverley Bagley; and brothers, Winston Freeman and Houston Freeman. Dennis attended East Rome High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was a long time employee of Smith Evans Lumber Co. and retired from the Berry College Physical Plant after 18 years of service. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served on the Trustees Board.
A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. An inurnment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., Rome, Ga., 30161. Daniel's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.