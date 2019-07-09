Mrs. Delia Mae Smith Holcomb, age 88, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Holcomb was born in Polk County, Ga., on December 14, 1930, daughter of the late Clarence Smith Sr. and the late Mamie Clonts Smith.
She was a member of Wax Baptist Church and prior to her retirement, was an employee of Celanese Fibers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Alexander Holcomb Jr., and four brothers, Hugh, Merida, Paul, and Clarence Smith Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Hensley (Trammell), of Adairsville; a son, Robert Holcomb, of Rome; three grandchildren, Shea Byers (Todd), of Jasper, Leslie Hunt (Floyd), of Shannon, and Nathan Holcomb, of Rome; three great grandchildren, Ashley, Kaylea, and Jaclyn Henson; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Alton Stamey will officiate.
The family may be contacted at each of their residences.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Brookdale of Rome, Pruitt Health and Rehab, and Pruitt Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Holcomb.
The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Georgia Alzheimer's Association, 922 East Morris Street, Dalton, Ga. 30721.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.