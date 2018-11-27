Debra Ann Holden, age 64, of Silver Creek, Ga., passed away on November 17, 2018. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio, to Don and Margaret Lucas, on September 26, 1954. She was the devoted mother of Travis and Margaret, loving spouse of Donnie Dunagan (deceased) and Mike Holden, sister of Donnie Lucas, Cathy Maddox, Dicky Lucas, Ronnie Lucas, Mikey Lucas, and Lisa Buchanan.
Debbie worked in the record/music industry for 15 years. At the age of 38, Debbie started college at West Georgia and obtained a Masters Degree in Special Education in 1994. She went on to teach special education at Anna K. Davie for 18 years. After retirement, Debbie was a full time caregiver for her two youngest "grand girls," world traveler, supportive daughter, mother and sister and a carrier of the Light of the Lord. Never has there been someone who takes on this horrible diagnosis with the grace, acceptance, and courage Debbie did. Services were held Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Aragon United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Brain Tumor Society or Aragon United Methodist Church. Please visit nbtsevents.braintumor.org/lildeb. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.