Debra Ann Holden, age 64, of Adairsville, Ga., was born on the doormat of the hospital in Zanesville, Ohio, on September 26, 1954, and died on November 17, 2017. She leaves behind a devoted husband, Mike Holden; two children, Travis and Margaret, Heather and Ronnie; and five wonderful grandchildren, Aaron, Tully, Althea, Olivia, and Anna. Debra was one of seven children of Don and Margaret Lucas. She taught special education at Anna K. Davie and had a deep love for elephants, trees, and music. She enjoyed going to the beach, reading her Bible, and drinking coffee. Debra was a member of Aragon Methodist Church. Debra's service is going to be Saturday, November 24, at Aragon United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the National Brain Tumor Society in memory of Debra Holden. https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/lildeb. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.