Deborah Lynn Holmes Hays, age 64, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at her residence.
Deborah was born June 29, 1954 in Cartersville, a daughter of the late Lewis Milton Holmes and Zola Lee Holmes. She was a member of West End Baptist Church. Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Hays, and a son, Paul Lee Hays.
Survivors include sons, William Hays, Rome, and Kristoper (Eileen) Hays, Rome; daughter, Kimberly (C.J.) Cato, Rome; brother, Randy (Martha Jean) Holmes, Cartersville; sister, Glenda Hawkins, Calhoun: granddaughter, Isabella Cato; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at West End Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in Woffords Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery near Cartersville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday at West End Baptist Church, 107 Mississippi Drive, Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.