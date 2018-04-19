Deborah Gail Cole, 60, of Rome, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018, at her residence. She was born September 6, 1957 in Canton, Ga., the daughter of Bobby Heath and the late Eris Dobson Heath. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Crista Pike.
She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Wilson; her ex-husband, Scotty Cole; and her sisters, Mary Heath and Annette Lariscy.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cartersville, Ga.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to assist Deborah’s family. Please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.