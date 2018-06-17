Mrs. Deborah Ann Molock Fincher, age 69, of Aragon, passed away Saturday evening, June 16, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Fincher was born in Floyd County on April 11, 1949, daughter of the late Horace Lee Molock and the late Dorothy Opal Jones Molock. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and David Molock. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Fincher was employed for a number of years with Meggitt Industries in Rockmart. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Dale Fincher, to whom she was married on May 13, 1988; two sons, Scott Dial, Biloxi, MS, and Keith Dial (DeAnna), Rome; two step-daughters, Jaclyn Fincher (Nathan) and Kristin Fincher (Bobby), all of Rome; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 10am until the service hour.
Grandsons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.