Mrs. Deborah Ann Atkins, age 58, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Atkins was born in Rome, Georgia, on January 30, 1960, daughter of the late Rev. David Monroe Beck and the late Elizabeth Graham Pierce. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Tony Atkins; by her stepmother, Rosanell Beck; by a sister, Glenda Beck; and by grandparents, J.D. & Mae Graham and Homer & Millie Beck. Mrs. Atkins attended The Church of the Living God.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Carroll; a daughter, Michelle White (Phillip); stepchildren, Robbie Carroll, Lance Carroll (Amanda), and Diana Putnam; grandchildren, Dustin Khandaghabadi, Ethan White, and Chloe White; great granddaughter, Annistyn Khandaghabadi; several stepgrandchildren; three brothers, Wayne Beck (Patsey), Michael Beck, and Richard Beck; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Buddy Floyd and the Rev. Thomas Matthews officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and include Dustin Khandaghabadi, Ethan White, Allen Beck, Michael Peace, Shane Taylor, and Mark Coffman.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.