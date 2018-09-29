Debbie Bowen Jackson, age 62, of Rome died Friday, September 28, 2018. A native of Floyd County, Debbie was born July 29, 1956, daughter of Dorothy Barnes and the late Roger Bowen. Debbie did not have children of her own, but embraced her nieces as her own. She was a very unselfish and giving person and the best aunt in the world. She enjoyed gardening and collectibles, and was a great cook . A Godly woman who lived her faith by being an advocate in the community. She was loved and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Survivors include her mother, Dorothy Bowen; nieces Jessica (Robert) Boisvert, Acworth; Lula Morrow (Jason McCollum) of Hapeville; Candace (Jamie) Cothran and Beth Morrow, both of Rome. Three great nephews Kaiden and Kannon Morrow and Trenton Cauthen also survive. Memorial services will be conducted at 3 PM Monday in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue with Reverend Amy Spivey officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 2 PM until the service hour. Parnick Jennings Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Debbie Bowen Jackson.