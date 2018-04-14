Robert Dennis Beard, 67, of Rome, died April 13, 2018. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Annette Toles Beck, 63, of Lindale, died April 13, 2018. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
Juanita G. Covington, 66, of Rome, died April 13, 2018. Wright Memorial Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.
Ezzie Augusta Formby Holdbrooks, 98, of Rome, died April 12, 2018. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Patricia Redden Howard, 52, of Cedartown, died April 14, 2018. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Stephanie Marshall, 25, of Rome, died April 13, 2018. Wright Memorial Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.
Artie Eugene Ray, 83, of Rome, died April 14, 2018. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Louise Shirley Stock Stein, 94, of 3126 Cedartown Highway, died April 10, 2018. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
John Warren, 75, of Calhoun, died April 13, 2018. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, has charge of the arrangements.