death notices
Betty Janet Bradshaw Bailey, 86, of Rome, died passed March 24, 2018. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
Rosa Lee Gilreath, age 96, died Saturday morning, March 24, 2018. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Peggy Sue Sisson, 57, of Cedartown, died March 24, 2018. Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home of Rockmart has charge of the arrangements.
David Malcolm Trapp, 76, of Rome, died March 24, 2018. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, makes the announcement for the family.