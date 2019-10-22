Samuel Jefferson "Jeff" Davis Jr., age 72, beloved husband, father, uncle, nephew and cousin passed quickly from this world to the next Thursday night Oct. 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Mary (Miles) Davis of Dalton; two sons, Jefferson and Jonathan and respective daughters-in-law who he loved greatly, Katy and Yuri; special aunt, Jane "Auntie" Burton of Norfolk; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Anita Chapman Davis; stepmother, Mary Stockton Davis; sister, Dana Jane Davis; special uncle, Jack Burton. Jeff was an active member of the Dalton community since moving here in 1980. He was currently a semi-retired Senior Agent for Northwestern Mutual Life where he had been an agent for nearly 50 years. He volunteered for St. Mark's Episcopal Church, T-Ball and Football coach, The Salvation Army, and many years with the Boy Scouts Troop 60. He also heavily supported The Dalton High School Band and Cross Country and Track teams while his sons were active. Several years ago, Jeff and Mary joined the First United Methodist Church and have loved the fellowship and worship there. Jeff loved playing golf, watching college football and spending time with family. He will be missed by his community, business, Church and most deeply by his family. There will be a visitation at First United Methodist Church of Dalton, 500 S. Thornton Ave. Dalton, GA 30720 at 1 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26 followed by the Celebration of Life service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial be made to The Boy Scouts Troop 60 of Dalton (Pay to DFUMC and earmark in memo for Troop 60), The Rare Cancer Research Foundation ( https://rarecancer.org) or Dalton First United Methodist Church (https://www.daltonfumc.com/.) Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.