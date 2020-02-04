Mr. James Franklin Davis, age 75, of Cedartown, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1944 in Rome, Georgia. He was the son of the late Millard Thomas and Sara Herndon Davis. Mr. Davis was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a fiber optics technician at Bellsouth and retired in 2000 with 34 years of service. He was a former chief at Station 5 Polk County Volunteer Fire Department. James enjoyed helping people and he never met a stranger. He loved working with his hands, whether it be working on mechanical things or planting his fields. We will miss his stories and his zest for life, but most of all we will fiercely miss him. Godspeed. James is survived by his wife, Carol Galloway Davis; daughter, Rhonda Davis; and grandson, Grayson Davis. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jane Davis, Nell Davis and Ann Davis; and brother, Joel Davis. In keeping with Mr. Davis' wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service and military rites for James Franklin Davis will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at Northview Cemetery, with the Rockmart American Legion conducting military rites. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. James Franklin Davis.
