Barbara Ann Davis, age 89, of Rome, Georgia, passed away at Riverwood Assisted Living on July 29, 2019. A celebration of Life for Mrs. Davis will be held on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Fellowship Baptist Church Legacy of Faith, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, Rome, GA, 30165. For complete obituary information please visit www.salmonfuneralhome.com. Salmon Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Barbara Ann Davis.