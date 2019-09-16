Mr. Aubra Lee Davis, age 84, of Rome passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Mr. Davis was born Dec. 14, 1934 in Rockmart GA. a son of the late Bunyan Davis, and Clora Harris Davis. He was a member of North Rome Church of God. Mr. Davis was the division manager at Sears in 1994 and retired after 42 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include wife: Joyce Gore Davis; son: Scotty (Kenitha) Davis, of Rome; daughter: Shelia Davis Ray; grandchildren: Jacob Sanborn, and Andrea Lee Davis. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Addis, and Rev. Rick Jacobs. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Bill Case, Gary Sharpe, Al Abernathy, Barry Gore, Randy Gore, Randy Rayburn, J.C. Rayburn, and Bro. Bill Tatum. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.