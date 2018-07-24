Mr. David William West, age 63, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at a local hospital following an extended illness.
Mr. West was born in Floyd County, Ga. on March 9, 1955, the son of the late Jesse Robert West and the late Mary Maybell Atkins West. He attended Model High School and Riverside Baptist Church. David loved working on his trucks and going for rides with his brother, Jimmy, and his little dog, “Ty.” Whenever you saw David, he always had a smile on his face.
Survivors include his brother, best friend, and caregiver, Jimmy Robert West, Rome; a few family members in Carrabelle, Fla.; several cousins in Rome and Lindale.
Graveside and interment services will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. in New Bethel Cemetery. The Rev. Randy Lambert will officiate.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.