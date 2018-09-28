Mr. David Miller Routledge, age 57, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018, in Statesboro, Ga.
Mr. Routledge was born in Beaufort, S.C., on October 22, 1960, son of the former Sara Miller and the late Dr. James August Routledge. He was a graduate of Darlington School and Floyd College. A registered nurse, Mr. Routledge was formerly employed with Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center, and Gordon Hospital. He was most recently employed in Statesboro, Ga. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fly fisherman. Mr. Routledge was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Bray Routledge, Rome; a daughter, August Caroline Routledge, Rome; two sons, Zachariah David Routledge and Brayden James Routledge, both of Rome; his mother, Sara Miller Harper, Columbia, S.C.; his stepmother, Jan Routledge, Rome; two sisters, Ellen Routledge Allmond, Hendersonville, N.C., and Susan Routledge, Columbia, S.C.; a brother, the Rev. Jason Daniel Routledge, Pawleys Island, S.C.; nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Routledge will be private.
Memorials may be made to Battlefield Ministries Inc., 5 E. Sixth Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, had charge of the funeral arrangements.