David Crosswell Hortman
David Crosswell Hortman, age 58, of Rome, Ga., died Tuesday, March 20, 2018. He was born September 25, 1959 in Rome, Georgia, son of the late Dr. Hobart C. Hortman Jr. and the late Jane C. Hortman. David was a graduate of Darlington School, Class of 1977; Auburn University, Class of 1981 and received his MBA from Berry College in 1987.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Eleam Hortman; daughters, Elizabeth "Izzy" Hortman, Katherine Hortman-Rice (Tyler); grandson, Crosley Rice; Sister, Cindy Meeker (George), of Leland, Michigan; brother, Dr. Robert Hortman (Susan,) of Rome, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and hold a celebration of life onSaturday, March 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Moon River venue, 236 Broad Street. David was a lifelong lover of dogs, cats, and rabbits. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Claws for Paws, 175 Shoals Ferry Road, Rome, GA 30161, or Floyd Felines and Friends, P.O. Box 2364 Rome, GA 30164.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.